6 Genius Ways to Match Your Lipstick to Your Sneakers

We recently learned that Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has an unexpected styling trick: she always matches her shoes with the shade of lipstick she's wearing. This color-coordinated strategy pulls a look together from head to toe—literally.But since we spend a lot more time at the gym (and a lot less time on the red carpet), our take on the monochromatic trend needed to involve colorful kicks. And luckily, there are plenty out there to choose from: New Balance, Nike, Under Armour, and many more of our favorite retailers have recently released brightly-colored sneakers that are as functional as they are eye-catching. Here, six clever ways to pair this season's best athletic shoes with tried-and-true statement lippies.
Your favorite color: Coral
To buy: UA SpeedForm Slingshot in London Orange/Siren Coral; $120, underarmour.com
To buy: Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Nearly Neon Collection Lipstick in Nearly Neon Orange; $26; sephora.com
Coral is the perfect bold hue to take any athleisure look to the next level. With a 3D knit upper and citrus-inspired accents, these Under Armor sneakers make a statement all on their own, but they'll really pop next to the bright Bite Beauty shade.
To buy: Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Silhouette; $11, walgreens.com
For a pretty-in-pink look, we love these statement-making Saucony kicks. The stretch mesh upper lets your feet breathe, while a full-length midsole and rubber outsole help the miles fly by. Pair with Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in this ultra-feminine shade; shea butter and aloe help the pigmented formula slide on with ease.
Your favorite color: Millennial pink
To buy: Nike Air Zoom Fearless Flyknit Chrome Blush in Sunset Tint; $140, nike.com
To buy: Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Agatha; $21; sephora.com
In case you didn't already know, this popular pale pink shade is having a moment—and Nike’s brand-new Chrome Blush collection has nearly 60 pieces of workout gear inspired by the trend, so you can match more than just your lipstick and shoes. We love how this Kat Von D lip shade perfectly compliments the millennial pink kicks.
To buy: Smashbox Always on Matte Lipstick in Bang-Bang; $24, sephora.com
These red-hot New Balance sneakers will update an all-black workout outfit, but they're still trendy enough to rock from your morning gym session all the way to the day’s end. Style with a long-lasting liquid lipstick in a classic shade, like this one from Smashbox.
Your favorite color: Plum
To buy: AsicsGel Kayano 24 Running Shoe in Prune; $120, nordstrom.com
To buy: Givenchy Le Rouge in Pourpre Edgy; $36, sephora.com
The perfect purple is hard to find, but Asics makes it look easy with these uber-supportive, gel-cushioned sneakers. Needless to say, we’re obsessed with how well they match this luxe, velvety-looking Givenchy lipstick.
To buy: Rimmel Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Nude Collection Lipstick in Nude 40; $6, walgreens.com
Prefer a more neutral look? For a toned-down take on the trend, try these soft-yet-sporty tan adidas kicks with ashade like Nude 40 from Rimmel.(This lippie is from the Kate Moss-approved line, so you know it’s chic!)