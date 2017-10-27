How to Master a Sleek Bun

A messy bun may be quick to pull together, but the laid-back style isn’t always your best option. Save topknots for the gym and stick to more polished looks like this super-sleek bun when you’re at the office or hanging at happy hour with friends.

The ultra chic ‘do features a tight, slicked back bun that screams elegance and grace. The bun also offers the perfect opportunity to play with makeup. By pulling the hair up high, you put the focus on your face. Pair this hairstyle with a makeup look you’ve been coveting, like this coral-orange eye shadow, and you’ll be turning heads stat.

To learn how you can get your glam on without making a trip to the salon, watch the clip above. In this video, we’ll show you how to get a mega-beautiful bun at home in just five simple steps. After all, who said you can’t be your own stylist?

WATCH THE VIDEO: This Cute Knotted Ponytail Takes 30 Seconds To Do

Step 1: With your hair down, use styling gel to smooth any flyaways or frizz.

Step 2: Next, brush hair into a high ponytail, pulling locks tights so they stay slicked back.

Step 3: Spray head with hairspray to keep hair in place, then use a rat tail comb to slick hair down even more.

Step 4: Holding your ponytail in one hand, wind a bungee hair tie around the base of your ponytail. Hook the tie on the base to close.

Step 5: Gel your ponytail to keep it extra sleek. Next, twist your hair and wrap it around the base of the ponytail. Pull as you twist to keep the bun tight. Secure the end of the ponytail with bobby pins, then spray with hairspray to hold the style in place.