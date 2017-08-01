7 Things Every Woman Should Know About Her Skin

In order to understand how to keep your skin healthy, it helps to know these important terms:

The epidermis makes new skin and the pigment melanin. It also contains Langerhans cells, which help regulate your immune system.

The dermis holds the subepidermal structures of the skin in place.

Subcutaneous fat cushions and protects your body and helps you stay warm.

Sebaceous glands produce an oily substance to keep your skin smooth and soft.

Blood vessels remove waste (like CO2) and ferry nutrients through the layers of the skin.

Hair follicles attach to tiny muscles that cause your hair to stand up (giving you goose bumps) and trap heat when you're cold.

Sweat glands secrete perspiration to moisten the surface of the skin and cool you down.

Nerves send signals to your brain, so you know how something feels and react to it (e.g., you pull your hand back from a hot pot).