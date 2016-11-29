How to Make a Super Simple (and Gorgeous!) Looped Updo

Whether you’re headed to a wedding, cocktail party, or even just an elegant night out with friends, you obviously want to rock a gorgeous, head turning ‘do for the occasion. But, in reality, achieving any kind of at-home style beyond a basic blowout or effortless air dry can be pretty daunting. Well, what if we told you it’s totally possible to craft a beautiful looped updo without setting foot in the hair salon or dry bar? All you need is a blow dryer, hair tie, volumizing product, and a couple bobby pins. Once you’ve got your supplies ready, watch this video to learn how to create an elegant yet simple hairstyle, all on your own.

Health.com
November 29, 2016

Dont have time to watch? Heres the full transcript:

Step 1: First things first, blow-dry your hair until it’s completely smooth. If you have curly or coarse hair, you should use a flatiron to get the same sleek-hair effect.

Step 2: Use a volumizing powder. Apply this product to your hairline and your crown at the roots. Then run some smoothing wax through your hair.

Step 3: Tie your hair in a ponytail just above the nape of your neck.

Step 4: Grasp the end of the ponytail with your thumb and index finger, and bring it up to the base to create a loop, and pin it in place: Be sure to leave a few inches loose at the end of the loop of hair.

Step 5: Wrap the loose strands of hair over the elastic to completely cover it. Then tuck your hair under the elastic and secure it with another pin to create a sleek, flawless look.

