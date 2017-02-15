I Tested 12 Sheet Masks and These Are the Best Ones

I’ll be honest: before I started working at Health.com, my skincare routine was nonexistent, and removing eye makeup and washing my face before bed was as far as I took my lazy-girl regime. So when I learned about sheet masks, the beauty treatment popularized in Korea that lets you multitask while you get your skincare on, I was sold.

Since I don’t have any serious skin issues (I’m lucky to have pretty clear, even-toned skin that only gets dry in the coldest days of winter), I decided to try sheet masks that run the gamut of treatment options. Over the past three months, I tested masks that promise detoxified pores, hydration, and a skin-glowing boost.

In the end, I tried 12 different sheet masks and put their powers to the test. I followed the specific directions on the back of each mask and took note of my first impression when applying the mask. Then I noted my skin’s appearance upon removal and later my skin’s appearance a full day after the treatment. In the end, only a few of the sheets delivered on their promises, but those that did have become repeat purchases.