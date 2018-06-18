The Under-$10 Mascara That Shay Mitchell Is Obsessed With

Known for her role on the TV show Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell has become a household name, and it's easy to see why. With almost 20 million followers on Instagram, the Canadian-born actress keeps fans up to date on everything from her glamorous travels to her killer style. We caught up with Mitchell recently and asked her to spill her favorite makeup products, and—spoiler alert—she's a fan of high-low beauty.

While she explains that her makeup taste "kind of varies"—whose doesn't?—she did share a few faves with us. For foundation, "I go between La Mer or Giorgio Armani," Mitchell says. And we can't blame her: La Mer The Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($110; sephora.com) is one of our go-tos, too. The coverage is buildable and it seamlessly covers imperfections like an Instagram filter.

For lips, the actress sticks to Buxom products (she is a Global Ambassador for the brand). Mitchell recommends their Plumpline Lip Liner ($17; sephora.com) and Full-On Lip Polish ($20; sephora.com). Both are laced with hydrating and plumping ingredients to help enhance the appearance of your pout.

To amp up her lush lashes, Mitchell tells us, "I go with a volumizing one." The two she keeps in her rotation (and even sometimes layer together) are Buxom Lash Mascara ($20; sephora.com) and CoverGirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara ($6; amazon.com). The drugstore-favorite LashBlast comes in four different colors—black, very black, brown, and very brown—and is also available in a waterproof version. The orange tube is known for its volume-building formula and a brush that helps fan out every last lash for a dramatic effect on your fringe.