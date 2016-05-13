How to Get a Perfect Fake Suntan (No Streaks or Orange Skin!)

Amp up your bronze with new self-tanner formulas.
There is only one way to get a safe tan: Fake it. Whether you’re looking to darken your complexion right now or gradually build color for an upcoming trip, these new self-tanners deliver the most believable summer radiance for a fresh off the beach look without the damage.
1
If you're going to the beach today
Use Vita Liberata 3-in-1 Self Tan Dry Oil SPF 50, which instantly imparts subtle color sans the telltale smell or tacky feel of self-tanner. Bonus: broad spectrum SPF.
2
If you're going to a party tomorrow night
Get the look of a professional spray tan at home with Hampton Sun Sunless Tanning Mist. The ultra-fine formula can be spritzed at any angle and doesn’t need to be rubbed in to ensure even color. (No streaky ankles or stained palms!)
3
If you're going on a vacation next week
Start applying St. Tropez Gradual Tan Everyday Mousse, which imparts a golden glow that deepens with every use. Its hydrating complex helps keep color from fading away during your flight home.