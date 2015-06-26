See The Empowering Photos That Reveal the True Power of Makeup

Kathy Lee
June 26, 2015

We all know how fun makeup can be: It can take you from day to night with the simple switch of a lip color, or help you completely transform yourself to look like your favorite celebrity for a day. But the real reason makeup is magical is that the simple act of primping your outside can make you feel great on the inside, too.

And yet in some circles, caring about cosmetics is seen as superficial, not as a powerful form of self-expression and self-care.

Beauty vlogger and makeup artist Nikkie, who posts on YouTube under the name NikkieTutorials, sets the record straight in her recent video, “The Power of Makeup”, which has since gone viral. In it she explains, “I have been noticing a lot lately that girls have been almost ashamed to say they love makeup. It’s almost a crime to love doing your makeup.” She then proceeds to give herself a “full-on glam” makeover on just one half of her face to show that both the natural and glammed-up halves are unapologetically beautiful.

Once her look is complete, Nikkie clarifies something important: "[I'm not saying] if you have insecurities you should just slap makeup on, feel better, and just never be content with your own self. I just want people to know that makeup is fun, and there are no rules to makeup."

Now, women from all over the world are joining in by posting pictures of their half made-up faces along with inspiring self-care messages to combat the “makeup shamers” out there:

#thepowerofmakeup inspired by @nikkietutorials when I "make a look" and wear a ton of makeup it does not come from a place of vanity or insecurity. I'm not ashamed of my naked face. I have psoriasis, redness, unceasingly puffy eyes and my chin is covered in freckles. I prefer to be bare faced and I am bare faced 5/7 days a week. I do not do my makeup to be more attractive to men. It is not my job to be desirable. It is my job to make you feel beautiful and that makes me feel beautiful. Plus, the men I prefer to date know I'm way more than just a pretty dolled up face, I'm a force to be reckoned with. 😉💋 #powerofmakeup #narsissist #MUA #makeupartist #fotd #nyx #eotd #lotd #mykie_ #nikkietutorials #beautystandards #amrezy #anastasiabeverlyhills #thebalmcosmetics

Bottom line: If doing up your face (or your hair, or getting dressed up) makes you feel good about yourself, that's all that matters. As Nikkie says: "If you want to go for that [super sharp] contour for the day, do it! If you want to go for a red lip and crazy bold eyes, do it." No shame!

