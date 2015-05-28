See 100 Years of Breathtaking Indian Beauty Trends in Less Than 2 Minutes

Cut Video, the people behind the 100 years of Mexican, Korean, and African American beauty trends, just released a new video that captures all the vibrancy and boldness of Bollywood glamour.

Model Trisha Miglani, who's also a dancer and student at the University of Pennsylvania, got to try out (with the help of a team of makeup artists) a handful of breathtaking popular Indian beauty looks from the 1910s up to the current era.

From the simple no-makeup makeup and painted fingers of the 1910s to the perfect blowout (paired with henna on her hands) representing today, the evolution of Indian beauty is fascinating to watch.

After the fresh-faced look with a colorful head covering, comes the red lips, dramatic earrings, and a small, shining bindi of the 1920s. Later, more intricate hairstyles start to show up, like loose waves, dramatic updos, and even a funky braided side ponytail (it was the 80s, after all).

What's interesting is that a lot of the looks of Hollywood during these decades can also be seen in the Bollywood looks. Just like in the United States, the 1960s has dramatic cat-eye liner and mod-like sleek hair, the 1970s look includes fluffy Farrah Fawcett-like hair, and the 1980s has big bold blush (though we're glad those days are behind us now). The 2000s look features some eyelashes that would make the Kardashians proud.

Watch the video for some serious makeup and hair inspiration you can still rock today. Even if you're not a bona fide Bollywood beauty, bright red lips, bold liner, and blowout bombshell hair are great go-to looks you can create can home.

