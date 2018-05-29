This Rose Gold Eye Makeup Is the Latest Beauty Trend You’ll Love

If everything from your iPhone to sneakers are rose gold, it may be time to match your makeup to the latest trend. It’s easy to recreate this rose gold eye makeup look by following these 10 steps. All you need is light pink, dark purple, gold, and rose gold eyeshadows, eyeliner, and mascara.

Here’s why we love this hot hue: It delivers an on-trend look that is both fun and sophisticated. You can take it from work to happy hour, and it’s the perfect combination for any season or occasion. See below for your new favorite beauty routine.

Step 1: Apply light pink shadow over your eyelids.

Step 2: Add dark purple shadow to the crease along your eyelids.

Step 3: Swipe light pink shadow on your lower lash line.

Step 4: Add gold shadow to the center of your eyelids.

Step 5: Blend with rose gold shadow. We love this Shimmer Wash Eye Shadow from Bobbi Brown.

Step 6: Add light pink shadow to the inner corner of your eyelids.

Step 7: Curl your lashes.

Step 8: Apply liquid eyeliner, like the Rock N' Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink from Nudestix, to your top lash line.

Step 9: Apply rose-colored eyeliner to your waterline.

Step 10: Apply your mascara and enjoy!