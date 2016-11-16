These Rose Gold Beauty Buys Flatter Every Complexion

There's no question about it: The rose gold trend isn't going anywhere. The color is adored by the glam squads who make a living helping stars look gorgeous. "The pink cast warms up any complexion," says celebrity makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. As a bonus, the gold tones in the hot hue attract light and neutralize redness, ensuring that you look red carpet-ready. Rock the super-flattering shade in your lips, nails, hair, and makeup with these luminous new beauty buys.