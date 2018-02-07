Pamper Yourself With Rose-Themed Beauty Products This Valentine's Day

These hair, skin, and makeup products find inspiration from nature's most romantic flower.
Roses are sweet, but even sweeter? Rose-themed beauty products that will give you softer skin, smoother hair, and other impressive benefits. From a bestselling rosewater mist to sweet rosy nail polishes to the rose gold tweezers you never knew you needed, these beauty finds are the perfect Valentine's Day gift to yourself.
1
Jurlique Rose Moisture Plus Rosewater Balancing Mist
This rosewater mist is a cult favorite. Packed with good-for-skin ingredients like rose essential oils and marshmallow extract, it will leave your face feeling instantly refreshed and hydrated.
2
RMS Beauty Lip 2 Cheek
This popular organic cream formula can be used to add a pop of buildable color to both cheeks and lips. We love Demure (pictured), a soft rosy pink that leaves behind a gorgeous, flattering hue with impressive staying power.
3
Tweezerman Rose Gold Slant Tweezers
Upgrade your plain-old tweezers with this chic rose gold pair from Tweezerman. They're as effective as they are cute: The subtle slant allows you to pluck brow hairs with ease.
4
Korres Wild Rose Instant Brightening & Illuminating Mask
Cold-pressed wild rose oil, waltheria indica leaf extract, and moisturizing ingredients like argan oil and avocado butter come together for a formula that has serious brightening and hydrating powers.
5
Briogeo Rosarco Repair On-the-Go Travel Kit
Introduce yourself to Briogeo with this three-in-one travel kit that includes the brand's shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in conditioning spray from their Rosarco line, which is packed with nourishing rosehip, argan, and coconut oils.
6
Deborah Lippmann Bed of Roses Set
This set of six rosy-hued polishes, from a soft nude to a deep pink, is an incredible value; all six polishes retail for $72, so you're saving 50%.
7
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Cream
Dry winter skin has met it's match, thanks to this gel-cream that's infused with soothing ingredients like rosewater, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to deliver a serious dose of hydration.
8
Herbivore Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio
This set of three of Herbivore's most popular products from their Coco Rose line (a lip conditioner, face mist, and body polish) is a must-have for natural beauty fans. All Herbivore products are vegan; formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates; and free of gluten, silicone, fillers, and artificial ingredients.
9
Farmaesthetics Solar Salt Mineral Bath
Organic rose petals, Epsom salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, and a blend of rose essential oils make this the ultimate bath soak for softer skin.
10
Korres Wild Rose Exfoliating Cleanser
Another great product from Korres's Wild Rose line, this cleanser contains salicylic acid, wild rose oil, and sugar extracts to gently exfoliate and brighten skin.
11
kai Rose Eau de Parfum
With notes of bergamot, clove, cedar wood, and geranium (layered on top of the brand's original kai perfume oil with rose absolute), this fragrance smells seriously amazing. As a bonus, it's small enough to slip into your purse for on-the-go application.