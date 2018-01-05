This New Night Cream from RoC Saved My Dry Winter Skin

My skin tends to be on the oilier side, but when winter strikes, the cold air inevitably leaves my complexion dry. In the past, I've tried all kinds of oils and serums to hydrate my skin, but am usually left with either remaining dry patches or a bunch of white heads from clogged pores.

So when the drugstore favorite French skincare brand RoC released a new night cream earlier this month, I knew I had to try it out. RoC Max Daily Hydration Crème ($25; amazon.com, walgreens.com, or walmart.com) contains retinol, a powerful anti-aging ingredient that evens skin tone, unclogs pores, and smooths the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

RoC

Since retinol is quite potent and can also be drying, I was skeptical that RoC's cream could banish my dry skin. But in the name of research, I took a jar of the stuff home to test out. The directions recommend using the cream every other day to start, until your skin gets used to the formula. I alternated between the cream and my usual nighttime moisturizer, Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate ($46, sephora.com).

The RoC cream is super thick, so a little product goes a long way. After cleansing, I grabbed a dime-sized amount, warmed it up between my palms, and smoothed it onto my face. My skin felt immediately hydrated. Still, I was worried I would wake up with pimples from the thick, creamy consistency.

The next morning, I awoke to plumper, more hydrated skin and, get this: zero new pimples. The night before, I used salicylic acid spot treatment over the RoC cream to soothe a few existing blemishes, which were noticeably smaller and less red. My skin looked a bit brighter, too, which only improved as I began to use the cream more often.

While I don't have many wrinkles yet (I'm only 23), online reviews suggest the wrinkle-fighting power of the cream is spot-on with its description. "I noticed that my wrinkles and crow's feet around my eyes have diminished and are less deep than they were before using this product," one reviewer noted.

The quick effectiveness of this night cream, plus its hydrating powers have made it a welcome addition to my nighttime skincare routine.