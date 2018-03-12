Ribbon Highlights Are The Latest Hair Trend We're Obsessed With

This article originally appeared on Southern Living.

Take a guess at what ribbon highlights look like– and you’d probably be right. They’re cascading ribbons of hair that are highlighted in a different color than the base color. Because the highlights are gently painted on, they still blend well with the natural color, so don’t worry—chunky, starkly contrasting highlights of the 1990s and 2000s are not back. Ribbon highlights are distinctly different shades than the base color, but they’re done in a way that flows well and adds depth and movement to the hair. The ribbon highlight effect is especially beautiful when worn with waves that the ribbons can tumble down. (Check out this wavy hair tutorial.) Ribbon highlights are a great highlighting technique for summer, as they usually add warmth to the overall look. Or for those new to the highlighting game, they can be done subtly with ombré effects and babylights. If you’re looking for new hair color inspiration to bring to your stylist, look no further than ribbon highlights—they’re as pretty as they sound.

Sunkissed Ribbons

Don’t these sunny highlights remind you of summer?

Coppery Ribbons

These caramel-y, coppery ribbons are gorgeous if your hair has a natural red undertone.

Ribbons in Shades of Blonde

These highlights have both light and dark blonde, which creates an overall bronde effect.