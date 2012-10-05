Reversible Jeans... Really!

Buy one pair of jeans, get two totally different looks. It's possible with reversible denim from Bleulab. Above is the Cheetah Print/Charcoal Coating Detour Legging ($233; boutiquetoyou.com) with faux leather on one side and a fun animal print on the other. But are these jeans a must-have or a gimmick? Health staffers tried on the trend.
Brian Henn
