Reversible Jeans... Really!

Buy one pair of jeans, get two totally different looks. It's possible with reversible denim from Bleulab. Above is the Cheetah Print/Charcoal Coating Detour Legging ($233; boutiquetoyou.com) with faux leather on one side and a fun animal print on the other. But are these jeans a must-have or a gimmick? Health staffers tried on the trend.

News &amp; Views
October 05, 2012


Brian Henn

Buy one pair of jeans, get two totally different looks.

It's possible with reversible denim from Bleulab. To the left is the Cheetah Print/Charcoal Coating Detour Legging ($233; boutiquetoyou.com) with faux leather on one side and a fun animal print on the other.

But are these jeans a must-have or a gimmick? Health staffers tried on the trend:

"Not only do they fit like a glove, but both sides are super soft and comfy. Plus, they're lightweight and perfect for travel--two for one."
--Lan Yin Bachelis, Creative Director

"Cool concept, but the ones I tried were black and gray--too similar. Choose one of the combos that reverses to a wildly different look."
--Lisa Lombardi, Executive Editor

"I love how I can switch from a leathery style to cheetah. I actually did this going from work to dinner with friends. So versatile!"
--Nicole McGovern, Assistant Fashion Editor

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up