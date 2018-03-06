There's a Hidden Meaning Behind Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Lipstick Shade

Beauty giant Elizabeth Arden has long been a feminist force, supporting women's right before it was the norm—the brand even provided red lipstick to suffragettes marching on Fifth Avenue in 1912. After that, red lipstick became a symbol of female empowerment, and remains so to this day. Now, the brand is honoring its commitment to empowering women’s futures with the introduction of the March On campaign.

Reese Witherspoon March On

Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon has been working with the brand as their "Storyteller-in-Chief," and is getting involved in March On in a big way. The blonde beauty is the face of the new campaign, which celebrates women’s achievements, encourages women to support other women, and donates critical funds to UN Women to advance gender equality worldwide. And Witherspoon wants you to get involved, too: Purchase Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Moisturizing Lipstick in Red Door Red ($27; elizabetharden.com), and 100% of the proceeds will benefit UN Women initiatives. As a bonus, each bullet is housed in a limited-edition red tube signed by the actress.

Elizabeth Arden

The program includes a pledge to donate $1 million. And to celebrate the movement, Elizabeth Arden is encouraging women to pay it forward by gifting a tube as a symbol of solidarity to an inspirational woman in their life.