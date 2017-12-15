These Are the Beauty Products That Helped One Woman Banish Blackheads in 30 Days

A Reddit user shared the seven-step routine that she says has helped give her the best skin of her life.
If you're struggling to nix blackheads—those pesky clogged pores that occur when oils and skin cells block hair follicles on the face—you may want to take a page out of Redditor yoofka's skincare routine.
Last week, yoofka posted a before-and-after photo on the website's r/SkincareAddiction forum that has since gone viral. In it, she shares the 30-day routine that eliminated blackheads on her nose and dramatically improved her skin's appearance. "My skin has never been more supple or texture-less," yoofka writes in the post.
Her new routine involves seven steps: First, she removes makeup using Lancôme Énergie de Vie The Smoothing & Purifying Cleansing Oil ($42; sephora.com). After that, she exfoliates with Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea pads ($16; amazon.com) and cleanses with Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser For All Skin Types ($10; nordstrom.com). Next, she applies Differin ($11; amazon.com) to a clean, dry face and moisturizes with Aquafor Healing Ointment ($9; amazon.com), which she notes "works miracles." As a final step, yoofka tones with AKARAN Essential Moisturizer ($39; amazon.com). Ocassionally, she also uses The Face Shop sheet masks ($16 for 10; amazon.com).
This Redditor's routine includes many of the recommended steps that New York City-based dermatologist Whitney Bowe, MD, previously told Health can help minimize the appearance of blackheads, such as thoroughly cleansing, exfoliating to slough away dead skin, and applying a retinoid to de-gunk pores. If you have dry skin, you might also consider adding a few drops of tea tree oil ($9; amazon.com) into the products you're using—this will help keep skin hydrated, Dr. Bowe explained.
If this sounds like too many steps for your own nighttime routine, here's some good news: yoofka writes that she believes the Neogen pads, Differin, and Aquafor lotion made the biggest difference in banishing her blackheads. So if you're only going to invest in a few of her go-to products, make it those.