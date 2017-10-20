Here’s How To Rock a Rainbow Eye Shadow Look 

This rainbow eye look is perfect for Halloween, Pride celebrations, or any unicorn-inspired looks.

Rainbow makeup sounds intimidating and hard to pull off, but it doesn’t have to be! This video shows exactly how to create a stunning eye shadow look, and it’s easier than you think. You’ll need an eye shadow palette with all the colors of the rainbow, as well as a silver/shimmery white hue, for the base, and small eye shadow brushes. Follow along and make your rainbow makeup dreams come true!

Using your finger, start by covering the right eyelid with the silver/white shadow. Next, using a brush, cover the outside corner of the right eye with purple shadow. The middle third of the eye gets blue shadow, and make sure to blend each color into the next. The inner part of the eye should be covered in green shadow.

Dust more shimmery white shadow in the tear duct area to catch light. Then, using a skinny, angled brush, line the bottom lash line with the corresponding colors – green shadow going under the green part of the eye, blue under blue, and purple under purple.

Now, move on to the left eye. Cover it with silver/white shadow to start. Then, cover the outside corner in red shadow, starting the rainbow. The middle portion of the left eye will be orange, and the inside corner will be yellow. Dust on more white shadow in the inner corner of the eye, and make sure to blend all the colors, for a smooth, rainbow gradient look.

Next, line the top lash line with black liquid liner. Coat top and bottom lashes with black mascara to complete the look.

This rainbow eye look works on all eye colors. In this video, we paired the eye shadow with a neutral lip to make it stand out even more. Wear it to complete a costume, for a special occasion, or on days when you want to stand out and make a statement.