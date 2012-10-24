Quick Skin Fixes for Cold Weather

1 of 6 Getty Images

Got dry skin?

Even if you love crisp, brisk days, you probably don't love what they do to your complexion.



"Skin gets dry because the wind and cold weather irritate it, and the lack of humidity in the air causes it to lose moisture rapidly," says Elizabeth McBurney, MD, clinical professor of dermatology at Tulane University. "This causes flakes and scaly patches, which in turn give you a sallow, dull appearance."



With the cold weather coming on, you need to take action now to breathe life into your looks. Here's what the experts suggest.