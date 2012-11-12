4 Ways to Look Gorgeous After the Gym



Istockphoto

Sweaty yoga hair, blotchy gym skin, no thanks! Olympic swimmer and LensCrafters lifestyle expert, Natalie Coughlin, shares her secrets to looking great after a workout.

Avoid caking on makeup

I love BB Cream! It’s an all-in-one tinted facial cream that conceals, corrects, and protects (it has SPF built in) skin. Rub it in like regular moisturizer. You'll look fresh-faced and glowy--instantly! Plus, it’s not heavy and won't run while you're working out and sweating.

Put your hair up

I always brush conditioner through my hair with a wide-toothed comb after a gentle shampoo. After I hit the showers, I spritz leave-in conditioner through damp strands and put my hair up in a quick chignon. Voila--ready to go!

Buff and hydrate skin

I dry brush my skin (use a body brush, loofah, or exfoliating gloves) to exfoliate. Then I slather body oil or a heavier lotion on still-damp skin after showering.

Wear glasses

I like to wear glasses at the gym to give my eyes a break from my contacts and it keeps my specs from drying out. And I never forget to pack my prescription sunglasses. I love oversized wayfarers and aviators--the classics!