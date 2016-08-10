3 Anti-Aging Products Made With Pine for Radiant Skin

Claire Benoist

These natural antiagers have amazing antioxidant powers. 

August 10, 2016

Trending now: Natural antiagers. You might not think of pine as a natural fit for your face (unlike, say, flowers). But it turns out that these hardy trees have amazing antioxidant powers, giving them the ability to withstand the harshest environmental conditions—and making their oils and extracts perfectly suited to preserving and protecting skin. Here, four incredible new anti-aging pine skincare products on the market now.

1
IXXI Sublixime Anti-Ageing Absolute Serum

millspharmacy.com

A trio of pine bark, pine seed oil, and pine needle extract shields skin from free radicals and restores radiance. (Bonus: All IXXI products tap their power from pine.)

2
Korres Black Pine Antiwrinkle Night Cream

sephora.com

The black pine polyphenols boost firmness and help smooth wrinkles that have already begun to develop. 

3
Kiehl's Targeted Complex Facial Concentrate

Kiehl's

Kiehl's new Apothecary Preparations service ($95; select Kiehl's stores) lets you customize the concentrate by mixing in two complexes targeted to your skin concerns. The Brightening Complex, with vitamin C and Scotch pine extract, helps prevent dullness.

