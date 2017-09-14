How to Get This Peek-a-Boo Braid Hairstyle

Sick of wearing buns, high ponytails, and classic braids? You’re not alone. These everyday looks can start to feel a bit boring after a while. But there are ways to keep your braids looking fresh, by wearing them in new, creative ways. We love this peek-a-boo ‘do that features two subtle braids tucked away amidst a head of soft curls. The stylized additions provide a feminine touch—without looking overdone.

We especially love this style because it’s appropriate for the office, but also works for a date or a night out with your girls. Plus, it’s supposed to be a bit messy, so it can sit from morning to night without requiring constant touch-ups. Versatile and low-maintenance? Sold.

Want to learn how to sport the style? In this video, we’re showing you how to add a cool-girl edge to make your braids anything but basic. All you have to do is follow the three simple steps below.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 3 Surprisingly Chic Ways to Wear Braids

Curl: Using a curling iron, grab two-inch sections of hair and curl them away from the face. If you want to add a second layer of texture, curl one strand away from the face and the next toward the face. Continue until the entire head of hair is curled.

Loosen: Gently run your hands through your hair to loosen the curls. This will help to relax them so your style doesn’t look too done up.

Braid: Next, tuck hair behind your ears. Braid the small one-inch section of hair that is sitting right behind one ear, starting at ear-height and braiding it through to the end. Once it’s done, pull at random strands throughout the braid to loosen it slightly. This will also add a relaxed vibe to the ’do. Complete the same braid process on the other side to complete your peek-a-boo braid style.

