7 Steps to a Perfect DIY Pedicure

Get sandal-ready feet with polish, soak, and scrub recommendations from expert nail artists.
Sandal season is upon us, and after being shoved into boots since October, your feet are looking a little worse for the wear. No need to shell out for an expensive salon pedicure, though—with the right tools, you can prep your feet for flip-flops on your own. We reached out to beauty experts for their recommendations for at-home tools to pamper and primp your toes for summer.
Treat your feet to a salt bath
Try: Epsoak Epsom Salt. “Epsom salt is great for tired and fatigued feet, especially after all those heavy boots we've been wearing. So once a month, I like to give my feet a good soak.” – Alexaundra McCormick, manicurist
Buff away calloused skin
Try: Emjoi Micro-Pedi Battery Operated Callus Remover. “If you're one of those people looking for some heavy-duty filing action, then this is for you. It’s handheld; it features a roller with micro-mineral particles that pulverize dead skin instantly and safely. Think of it like a traditional manual file, but better.” –Liang, manicurist
Start building your summer glow
Try: Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer Fair to Medium Skin Tone. “The sun isn't really at its hottest yet so to start the summer glow early. I like to use this lotion on my legs and feet. This will also help your skin look more vibrant.” –McCormick
Shape your nails
Try: Deborah Lippmann Smooth Operator Nail Buffer. “Shape, smooth, buff, shine—this multitasking buffer lays the groundwork for a perfect manicure and pedicure. The extra gentle custom material is easy on the nails making it an ideal tool for men and women. Fabric gently smooth’s the surface of nails and imparts high shine that keeps nails looking healthy.” –Liang
Apply a ridge-filling base coat
Try: Dermelect Makeover Ridge Filler. “A strengthening base that creates a smooth finish before the color is applied is key. This formula also protects your nail beds from those highly pigmented colors that we love to wear in the summer months.” –Gina Edwards, manicurist
Paint on a pop of color
Try: Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour. "Shade 506 Camelia is a fun, flirty fuchsia that's age appropriate, too. It's the perfect color for reviving your feet from post-winter blues as you start breaking in your sandals. The pop of pink will have your toes spring/summer ready as they peek through your wedges." —Lisa DeSantis, Health assistant beauty editor
Don't forget your top coat
Try: Deborah Lippman The Wait Is Over Quick-Dry Drops. Named best topcoat for the 2015 Health Beauty Awards. "The odorless drops form a protective barrier and dry nails faster than a New York minute." —Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and creative director of Paintbox in New York City