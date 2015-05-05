How to Try the Pastel Hair Trend Without the Commitment

Spring has sprung, and while many women opt for a lighter version of their hair color in warmer weather, these celebs are popping up in pastels. Here's how to try it, minus the bleach and permanent dye.
The most recent celeb to jump on the pastel trend, Kaley Cuoco shows off her new pink pixie.
Julianne Hough took her usual blonde locks for a dip in pastel pink as well.
Hilary Duff changed up her look after being inspired by the color of the ocean on a beach vacation, and then went pink.
A soft lilac is Kelly Osbourne's pastel pick.
The always colorful Nicole Richie chose to be pretty in pink for her spring hue.
Love the look and want to try it out? A permanent pastel dye job can be damaging and requires a lot of upkeep (if you're not a natural blond, you'd have to bleach your hair first).
To test out the trend without the commitment, try one of these temporary products that will only last as long as you want it to.
Splat Hair Chalk ($6, ulta.com)
Available in seven pastel shades, this hair chalk easily deposits soft color onto hair and will last until it's washed out with shampoo.
Bumble and Bumble Spraychalk ($19, bumbleandbumble.com)
Looking to cover a larger area of hair? Try this spray chalk from Bumble and Bumble (which comes in 4 colors) that will also last until washed out with shampoo.
POP Color Strips Extensions ($10, ulta.com)
If you don't want to apply any sort of color on your hair, use a pastel clip-in. This version from POP comes in 6 colors.
