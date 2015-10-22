Olivia Wilde Captures the Truth About Motherhood in One Selfie

If her sweet relationship with husband Jason Sudeikis and hilarious sense of humor weren't enough to make you love Olivia Wilde, then her recent post on Instagram surely will.

The 31-year-old actress posted this picture of herself with the caption, "I call this hairstyle, 'keep the kid alive.'" And goes on to explain how you too can get the look: "Products you'll need: sweat, string cheese, diaper rash cream, chewed up crayon, snot, and an enthusiastic spritz of panic."

She also revealed the culprit for her new hairstyle with this picture of her 1-year-old son Otis wearing a bra on his head with the caption, "hey, bra."

Hey, bra. A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 17, 2015 at 2:57pm PDT

Wilde's humorous post reflects what she had to say about parenthood to E! News last year.

"The gift of motherhood is the selflessness that it introduces you to, and I think that's really freeing. And in terms of being a storyteller, I think it allows you to put yourself in other people's shoes...the empathy that it slugs you with, being a mother. And I think it makes you a better storyteller."

Wilde's latest humbling take is a reminder for moms everywhere that motherhood is not always pretty, but it's always worth it.

