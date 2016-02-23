Notice Anything Weird About Gigi Hadid's Moles?

As in, they've been Photoshopped out?
Much like most humans who have spent time in the sun, Gigi Hadid has moles. Specifically, a grouping of them that adorn her stomach. She's hardly shy about showing them off, and why should she be? They're part of her, and she's beautiful.
But weirdly, some major (and we mean major) magazines have gotten into the habit of photoshopping Hadid's moles away. While these beauty marks have made an appearance in Sports Illustrated and Love magazine, they were nixed from the pages of Vogue and Victoria's Secret.
"A lot of people get mad at me when they're Photoshopped out," Hadid told Allure last year. "But I don't want them Photoshopped. If they are, that's the client's decision. I love them."
Spot the difference? Hadid looks gorgeous in all these photos, but moles and freckles are part of what makes us beautiful and unique. If she wanted to nix them it would be one thing, but it's definitely odd and somewhat invasive that magazines are deciding what her body should look like.