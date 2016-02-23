Notice Anything Weird About Gigi Hadid's Moles?

Much like most humans who have spent time in the sun, Gigi Hadid has moles. Specifically, a grouping of them that adorn her stomach. She's hardly shy about showing them off, and why should she be? They're part of her, and she's beautiful.

@si_swimsuit sharin the love with Polaroids from my rookie SI shoot : all up on Swim Daily now. xx 👙💕 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 22, 2014 at 2:18pm PDT

Monday morning in #mycalvins ☕️ @calvinklein A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 20, 2014 at 6:24am PDT

But weirdly, some major (and we mean major) magazines have gotten into the habit of photoshopping Hadid's moles away. While these beauty marks have made an appearance in Sports Illustrated and Love magazine, they were nixed from the pages of Vogue and Victoria's Secret.

"A lot of people get mad at me when they're Photoshopped out," Hadid told Allure last year. "But I don't want them Photoshopped. If they are, that's the client's decision. I love them."

new @thelovemagazine cover ⚡️ A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 3, 2016 at 1:24pm PST

@si_swimsuit on stands now. A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 16, 2016 at 7:01am PST

New @voguechina cover!! by @solvesundsbostudio xx A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 15, 2016 at 7:40am PST

Me n my favorite lil booty @rachelhilbert 🍑🍑 for @vspink A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 30, 2015 at 4:20am PDT

Spot the difference? Hadid looks gorgeous in all these photos, but moles and freckles are part of what makes us beautiful and unique. If she wanted to nix them it would be one thing, but it's definitely odd and somewhat invasive that magazines are deciding what her body should look like.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.