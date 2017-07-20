These Are the Best Beauty Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom.com

But act fast—prices go back up on August 6.

Lisa DeSantis
July 20, 2017

It's that time of year again—the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! And this year it's really good. From discounted beauty tools to exclusive palettes, you don't want to miss out on these deals. The sale is only available to Nordstrom cardholders right now, but all discounts open to the public on July 21. But act fast: prices will go back up when the sale ends on August 6.

1
Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Blush Palette

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Blush Glow Set

In this new take on Charlotte Tilbury's popular Filmstar Bronze & Glow Palette (which was originally a bronzer and highlighter duo) the highlighter has been replaced with a coral blush that will flatter all skin tones. To make the application easier, a super luxe brush is included.

To buy: $75 ($88 value); nordstrom.com

2
Beautyblender air.port.pro Makeup Sponge Applicator & Small Cosmetics Bag Set

Beautyblender 4-Piece Exclusive Blender Kit

For less than what you would usually pay for a pair of Beautyblenders, you'll get two sponges, a cleanser, and a convenient drying pouch. Set your damp beauty blender in it and rest easy knowing it's not getting yucky inside your makeup bag.

To buy: $35 ($66 value); nordstrom.com

3
Drybar Full-Sized Favorites

Drybar Full Size Faves

A fresh blowout is at the tip of your fingers with this set, which includes three full-sized stylers: Prep Rally primes wet hair for styling; Triple Sec 3-in-1 adds texture and volume; and Detox Dry Shampoo is great for refreshing strands.

To buy: $49 ($72 value); nordstrom.com

4
Voluspa 3 Candle Set

Voluspa 2-Wick Set

Because who doesn't love candles? Stock up on these beauties—they make great gifts! Leave them as a trio, or break them up to give away. Either way, the recipient will be thrilled with the yummy scent(s).

To buy: $30 (originally $48); nordstrom.com

5
Jo Malone Blossoms Collection

Jo Malone Set

Whether you're already a fan of the brand or have been wanting to see what the hype is all about, this set of five mini sprays won't disappoint. Wear one alone or layer a few for a more complex fragrance.

To buy: $115; nordstrom.com

6
Hourglass Ambient Diffused Light Palette

Hourglass Ambient Diffused Light Palette

The much-loved ambient lighting palette has been reimagined with three new and exclusive shades. It has a bronzer, blush, and highlighter option.

To buy: $62; nordstrom.com

7
Laura Mercier Jumbo Radiance Primer

Laura Mercier Jumbo Radiance Primer

The value size of this lustrous primer is so big, it looks more like a body product than one for your face—so if you feel so inclined to slather it all over your body for a lit-from-within-look, more power to you! But if you stick to just using it before your foundation or tinted moisturizer on your face, you'll have it for a very long time.

To buy: $48 ($76 value); nordstrom.com

8
Clinique Hi Lash Bye Lash Take The Day Off

Clinique Hi Lash Bye Lash Take The Day Off

First, apply the popular High Impact Mascara. When you're ready to take it off, use the gentle (yet effective) liquid remover, followed by the cleansing balm. Not a trace of black will be left behind, and skin will feel clean, not tight. Double cleansing made easy!

To buy: $42; nordstrom.com

9
Deborah Lippmann Midnight Garden Set

Deborah Lippmann The Midnight Garden Set

This set, which includes five of Deborah's best-selling shades, will have you equipped for any mood. Naked (a clean beige) is perfect for work, while Whatever Lola Wants (a sparkly light purple) will be your go-to for play.

To buy: $30 ($60 value); nordstrom.com

10
MAC Look in a Box Hooked On Nude

MAC Look In A Box - Hooked On Nude Eye Focus Kit

Everything you need for a chic neutral eye look in three steps. Brush on one or both of the shadows (No Pretense and Hook On Nude) and add definition with the Modern Twist Kajal Liner in Long Espresso. Finish it off with Upward Lash Mascara.

To buy: $37 (a $62 value); nordstrom.com

11
MAC Look in a Box Early to Red Lip Kit

Nordstrom.com

This kit comes with everything you need for a perfect red lip: MAC's popular Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Early to Red, Pro Longwear Lip Pencil in Kiss Me Quick, and Prep + Prime Lip to help either formula last all day.

To buy: $37 ($55 value); nordstrom.com

12
Tory Burch Fragrance Set

Nordstrom.com

It's rare to find a fragrance discount as good as this one. Nab both a 1 oz. travel size and 3.4 oz. regular bottle of Tory Burch's namesake fragrance with notes of floral peony, citrus, and grapefruit.

To buy: $135 ($190 value); nordstrom.com

