10 'Five-Free' Nail Polishes to Try

From our super smoothies to our skincare, it seems everything around us is "going green."

Chelsea Burns
May 21, 2015

From our super smoothies to our skincare, it seems everything around us is "going green." We're talking products featuring minimal processing, straight-from-nature ingredients like honey and coconut oil, and zero weird-sounding chemicals. So it only makes sense for our nail polish to do the same. Several brands have come out with "five-free" polishes that eliminate three known toxins—formaldehyde, dibuyl pthalate (DBP), and toluene—as well as two potential allergens, camphor and formaldehyde resin.

Nail this trend yourself with our favorite five-free polishes.

 Jin Soon in Farouche ($18, jinsoon.com)

Julep in Suse Bombshell ($14, julep.com)

Photo: julep.com

Londontown Lakur in London Calling ($16, londontownusa.com)

NCLA in AM: Beauty Sleep, PM: Shopping Spree ($16, beauty.com)

Photo: beauty.com

Tenoverten in Prince ($18, sephora.com)

Photo: sephora.com

Deborah Lippmann in Whip It ($18, nordstrom.com)

Photo: nordstrom.com

Zoya in Lillian ($9, zoya.com)

Photo: zoya.com

RGB in Peacock ($18, rgbcosmetics.com)

Photo: rgbcosmetics.com

Priti NYC in Super Trooper Rose ($15, pritinyc.com)

Photo: pritinyc.com

SpaRitual in Blue Lagoon ($8, sparitual.com)

Photo: sparitual.com

