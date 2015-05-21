10 'Five-Free' Nail Polishes to Try

From our super smoothies to our skincare, it seems everything around us is "going green." We're talking products featuring minimal processing, straight-from-nature ingredients like honey and coconut oil, and zero weird-sounding chemicals. So it only makes sense for our nail polish to do the same. Several brands have come out with "five-free" polishes that eliminate three known toxins—formaldehyde, dibuyl pthalate (DBP), and toluene—as well as two potential allergens, camphor and formaldehyde resin.

Nail this trend yourself with our favorite five-free polishes.

Jin Soon in Farouche ($18, jinsoon.com)

Julep in Suse Bombshell ($14, julep.com)

Photo: julep.com

Londontown Lakur in London Calling ($16, londontownusa.com)



NCLA in AM: Beauty Sleep, PM: Shopping Spree ($16, beauty.com)

Photo: beauty.com

Tenoverten in Prince ($18, sephora.com)

Photo: sephora.com

Deborah Lippmann in Whip It ($18, nordstrom.com)

Photo: nordstrom.com

Zoya in Lillian ($9, zoya.com)

Photo: zoya.com

RGB in Peacock ($18, rgbcosmetics.com)

Photo: rgbcosmetics.com

Priti NYC in Super Trooper Rose ($15, pritinyc.com)

Photo: pritinyc.com

SpaRitual in Blue Lagoon ($8, sparitual.com)

Photo: sparitual.com