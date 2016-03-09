No Filter Necessary: The Best Beauty Products for a Flawless Complexion

Forget Instagram filters: The latest crop of complexion perfecters diffuse light, disguise imperfections, and deliver a soft-focus finishâIRL.

1. For a line-free forehead

Prescriptives Super Line Filler ($45; birchbox.com) fills in wrinkles like caulk for smoother skin on the spot. Bonus: Peptides and antioxidants offer anti-aging benefits.

2. For a believably radiant complexion

Becca Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation ($44; at sephora.com) contains light-reflecting pearl dust for a natural-looking glowâno candlelight required.

Photo: Sephora.com

3. For wide-awake eyes

Physicans Formula Nude Wear Touch of Blur ($13; amazon.com) touts microfine pigments that conceal dark circles and reduce shadows.

Photo: Amazon.com

4. For firmer skin

Studio 10 Miracle Effect Priming Serum ($98; joyus.com) instantly tightens crepey skin and smooths it over time with potent anti-agers; wear alone or under makeup.

Photo: Joyus.com