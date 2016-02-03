No, Ariel Winter Will Not Be Covering Up Her Plastic Surgery Scars

When Ariel Winter stepped out at the 2016 SAG Awards on January 30, she got some unnecessary Twitter hate for not covering up her plastic surgery scars.

The 18-year-old revealed that she underwent breast reduction surgery this past summer, going from a 32F to a 34D. Not only has she been open and honest about having procedure, but she's not afraid to show off her battle wounds either. And more power to her!

Here's how she responded to the criticism during the SAG Awards:

Guys there is a reason I didn't make an effort to cover up my scars! They are part of me and I'm not ashamed of them at all. :) — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) January 31, 2016

In an interview with PEOPLE, she explained why she decided to open up about her decision to have plastic surgery.

"Being a 5 girl and having extremely large breasts is really ostracizing and excruciatingly painful," she said. "It's important to talk about it because there are young girls suffering like I did, but there shouldn't be a stigma about it."

Winter isn't the only celebrity to wear her scars loud and proud. Kylie Jenner has a massive scar on her leg that she never bothers covering up, Tina Fey has one right on her face, and Padma Lakshmi has a scar down her arm, just to name a few. Whatever the cause or story behind our scars, they make us who we are—and that's nothing to be ashamed of.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.