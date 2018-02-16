Why You Should Be Using a Niacinamide Serum

This ingredient can help tighten pores, fight signs of aging, lighten dark spots, even control acne. Need more convincing? Here's why you might want to try a niacinamide serum on your skin, plus the best ones on the market right now.

Although it might not be as buzzy as retinol creams or vitamin C serums, niacinamide is one skincare ingredient you're probably not using yet but should definitely incorporate into your routine. "If you're looking for an all-purpose ingredient, look no further," says Ava Shamban, MD, a dermatologst based in Beverly Hills and founder of SKINxFIVE. "It can work on so many levels of the skin and improve so many conditions."

Niacinamide—also known as vitamin B3—boasts a long list of perks. It's a potent antioxidant, says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, explaining that serums and creams which contain this powerful ingredient can make a big difference in your complexion. "It helps even skin tone and improve the appearance of enlarged pores and dullness," she tells Health.

"When applied on the skin, niacinamide can increase natural lipids while decreasing water loss," says William Kwan, MD, an ethnic skincare expert and dermatologist based in San Francisco. He adds that niacinamide may also be anti-inflammatory, and therefore beneficial for those with acne and rosacea. Even better, it fights signs of aging, can lighten the appearance of melasma and dark spots, and works as an effective anti-aging ingredient, says Dr. Shamban. "And all of the above without irritating the skin."

One important thing to note: Niacinamide shouldn't be used simultaneously with skincare products that contain vitamin C. "Niacinamide turns into niacin when mixed with vitamin C," explains Dr. Jaliman. "Although not harmful, niacin is a substance that can cause short-term effects such as skin redness and tingling in people with sensitive skin." As long as you apply the two formulas at different times, though (such as vitamin C serum in the morning and niacinamide serum at night), you don't need to worry, she adds.

This multitasking ingredient is found in a variety of skincare products, including serums, creams, and masks. Here, our favorite niacinamide products to add to your routine, STAT.