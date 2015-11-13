'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Just Got a Pixie Cut

As most people who watch Nashville know, Clare Bowen has the most gorgeous hair ever. The actress/singer is known for her cascading waves of blonde ringlets, which is why it was such a shocker when she cut them into a pixie cut. The reason? To show her fans that beauty comes from within.

Clare revealed that she was diagnosed with nephroblastoma as a child, an experience that changed her perception of beauty. "I got to grow up surrounded by children just like me," she said in a Facebook post. "We were mostly bald, all tubed, taped, bandaged up and stitched back together. We were all missing parts, some obvious like eyes or legs, others more hidden, like lungs and kidneys ... But we were all together, so no one's appearance came into question. No one got laughed at or teased. We were all we knew."

Clare survived and her hair grew back, but says she's still the "stitched back together little creature, in a world where people are judged so harshly for the way they look."

"Look deeper than skin, hair, nails, and lips," Clare explains. "You are who you are in your bones. That is where you have the potential to shine the brightest from. It is where your true beautiful self lives."

