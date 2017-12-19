This New Lightweight Foundation Finally Made Me Give Up My Beloved Tinted Moisturizer

I like skin that looks like skin. That's not too much to ask for, right? I don't want it to look like I'm wearing a mask when I have makeup on. So you can imagine how I feel about wearing foundation... not really great. But a few months ago, I discovered a product that has turned me into a foundation convert—and I haven't looked back since.

I went to a NARS preview to see their new collection, which included the launch of NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49; narscosmetics.com). Their makeup artist shade-matched me, and while I could tell the formula was nice, I didn't think much of it at the time. I mean, my skin looked great, but that's to be expected when a professional gives you a touch up.

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

Later that night, I met up with friends who all asked me what I did differently with my makeup—that's when I knew this foundation was a game-changer. The next morning, instead of reaching for my usual tinted moisturizer, I chose my new bottle of Radiant Longwear Foundation instead.

NARS Radiant Longwear Foundation

Although the formula is rich, it spreads easily. I use about three drops starting in the middle of my face around my nose, where I tend to have the most redness, and blend outwards with my fingers. The coverage is so good that I often forgot to put on concealer. I wear "Deauville," but there are a total of 33 shades to choose from, which is pretty impressive.

In addition to the semi-sheer coverage, I totally get why it's called "radiant": though not quite dewy, the formula is definitely not full-on matte either. As you can see in my before-and-after photos above, I was glowy from my pre-makeup skincare routine (thanks to my go-to Tatcha face oil and Caudalie moisturizer). I applied the foundation after, which gave me a solid base that didn't look greasy and left a smooth, even finish. I also love that I don't wind up looking like an oil slick midday (my combo skin often peeks through my T-zone around 3pm, but that doesn't happen when I'm wearing this) and that the formula withstands a solid 16 hours of wear.