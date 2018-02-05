These Heart-Shaped Lipsticks Are Taking Over Instagram Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

There’s no denying our love of makeup products that work well—we want gorgeous pigment, great shade range, and a formula that lasts and lasts. But the bonus quality that many our favorite makeup picks have? Amazing packaging.

Turns out, we aren’t the only ones who think this way: cue Mystic Heart Lipsticks ($18; thebeautyspy.com), which feature adorable lipstick bullets shaped like hearts. The product sold out in just one day when they first launched, but they're finally back in stock.

The Beauty Spy

Not only does the packaging make them an absolute must for Valentine’s Day, but the beeswax-infused formula guarantees a smooth application and comfortable, hydrating feel. Described as "super creamy and intensely pigmented," each of the five lipsticks—four shades and one shimmer balm—has a two-toned bullet with shades in the outer and core that blend to create gorgeous, Cupid-approved colors.

The brand has other unique lipsticks that have made waves in the past. Their Mystic Jelly Lipstick ($10-19; thebeautyspy.com) features bullets infused with gold flakes and a color-changing formula, and the original Mystic Lipstick ($19; thebeautyspy.com) has realistic flowers visible inside the clear formula.

The Beauty Spy

If you’re looking for the perfect pout to rock at Valentine’s Day dinner or a small gift to spoil your Galentine with, this heart-shaped lipstick is an amazing option that’s totally Instagram-ready. Judging by their instant sell-out the first time these lippies appeared on the site, it’s likely that this restock won't last long, so we recommend ordering them ASAP.