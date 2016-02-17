Model Who Lost Leg to Toxic Shock Syndrome Made NYFW Debut

Despite losing part of her right leg to toxic shock syndrome in 2012, model Lauren Wasser proved nothing is going to hold her down by making her debut at New York Fashion Week in the Chromat show.

RELATED: The Trick Behind This Set of Before and After Photos Will Blow Your Mind

Chromat designer Becca McCharen isn't afraid to cast a diverse group of models, also including America's Next Top Model's first transgender contestant Isis King, transgender artist Juliana Huxtable, and plus-size models Sabina Karlsson and Denise Bidot. And for cynics who want to label this as a stunt—think again. Chromat was given the impressive title of most diverse show during fashion week last fall. This isn't their first time at the rodeo.

"Becca speaks to the future, so it's easy for someone like me to believe in her because she believes in me," Wasser said in an interview with Mic . "I feel honored to be a part of this brand. Plus it's awesome to grow alongside someone."

RELATED: Herieth Paul Is the Newest Global Face of Maybelline New York

If you recall, Wasser challenged Kylie Jenner's Interview cover in which the reality star posed in a wheelchair, recreating the image to show what it's really like to be disabled.

real life - @theimpossiblemuse 💯❤️ 📸@fotofetish A photo posted by Lauren Wasser (@theimpossiblemuse) on Dec 3, 2015 at 10:24pm PST

We love what Chromat is doing to change the landscape of NYFW's runways and Wasser's brave attitude towards helping them.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.