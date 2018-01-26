SI Swim’s Curviest Model Ever Shares a Body Positive Message on Instagram: “There Is No Such Thing as a ‘Wrong’ Body”

Who can forget model Hunter McGrady from 2017's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, where she went down in history as SI Swim's curviest model ever and bared her size-16 shape in nothing but body paint? This year, the blonde bombshell is continuing to model and advocate for body diversity, and she'll also be featured in the upcoming 2018 SI Swim issue.

In anticipation of the issue's release, McGrady took to Instagram to share a body positive message and teaser photo from her swimsuit shoot.

In the photo, McGrady is wearing a black one-piece swimsuit that calls attention to her curves. "My body is not wrong," she captioned her post. "There is no part of it that is not me or does not belong where it is. There is no such thing as a ‘wrong’ body."

McGrady has been the target of internet trolls who have called out her size as unhealthy and claimed that by being unapologetically curvy, she is promoting an unhealthy lifestyle. But McGrady clapped back in her post and set the critics straight. "Your words are wrong—not my body," McGrady wrote. "I was not 'born in the wrong body.'"

To see more of McGrady and the inspiring (and smoking hot) images from her shoot, look out for SI Swim's 2018 edition, which hits newsstands in February 2018.