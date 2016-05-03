Everything's Coming Up Roses Thanks to MIMI's New Beauty Bag

Get these amazing beauty deals before they're gone!

Victoria Moorhouse, MIMI
May 03, 2016

April showers didn't just bring May flowers... The new month also brought along MIMI's brand new beauty bag, a monthly hand-picked treat for our #MIMISquad. And OMG, everything is coming up roses. 

Everything in this (amazing) cosmetics zip-up was inspired by the warm, spring, sunshine-y days ahead. 

This month, we've featured Colorescience Sunforgettable Sunscreen SPF 30 ($57; colorescience.com), CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose ($90; sephora.com), Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence ($58; elizabetharden.com), Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream ($36; sephora.com), Tata Harper Very Nice Lip and Cheek Tint ($36; nordstrom.com), and tarte cosmetics clay pot waterproof shadow liner ($21; tartecosmetics.com).

Amaze, right? Make sure you use the exclusive codes below to shop our May beauty finds below. 

1
Colorescience Sunforgettable Sunscreen SPF 30

Save $10 off the Sunforgettable Sunscreen SPF 30 at colorescience.com with code MIMIBAG. Offer valid May 1-31, 2016 on colorescience.com orders.

available at colorscience.com $57
SHOP NOW
2
CLEAN Reserve Blonde Rose

Use code RESERVEYOURS15 for 15% off your CLEAN Reserve purchase at sephora.com. Offer valid May 1-31, 2016 on sephora.com orders.

available at sephora.com $90
SHOP NOW

3
Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence

Use code MIMIBAG for free shipping plus the new Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara + 7 More Favorites with $49+ Order. Offer valid May 1-31, 2016 on elizabetharden.com orders.

available at elizabetharden.com $58
SHOP NOW
4
Too Cool for School Egg Mellow Cream

available at sephora.com $36
SHOP NOW
5
tarte cosmetics clay pot waterproof shadow liner

Use code MIMIBAG to save 15% off your tarte.com purchase. Offer valid May 1-31, 2016 on tarte.com orders.

available at tartecosmetics.com $28
SHOP NOW
6
Tata Harper Very Nice Lip and Cheek Tint

available at nordstrom.com $36
SHOP NOW

