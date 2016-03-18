Miley Cyrus Posted Yoga Videos On Instagram and We Can't Stop Watching

Namaste, Miley.

Dobrina Zhekova, MIMI
March 18, 2016

Miley Cyrus just gave us a very good reason to start doing yoga in the morning. The Wrecking Ball singer took a break from filming her new TV series to show off her impressive yoga skills on Instagram. Cyrus posted several videos of her, dressed in a red sports bra and grey sweatpants, doing the Warrior and Downward Facing Dogs poses and proceeding with even more complicated ones.

"Gotta do yoga not for my body but for my mind! DO YOGA or GO CRAZY!" she captioned one of the posts.

starting da day right

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

[/embed]

[embed]

Gotta do yoga not for my body but for my mind! DO YOGA or GO CRAZY!

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Lol this one funny

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

[/embed]

[embed]

Final postures #final3 #closing #chant #ashtanga

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

To be honest, yoga seems like the perfect fit for her crazy lifestyle. Cyrus has been open about trying to eat healthy as well. She is a dedicated vegetarian and judging by her Instagram posts, she also loves green juice.

This article originally appeared on MIMIchatter.com.

