Micellar Water Is the Perfect Lazy Girl Skin Cleanser

This two-ingredient face wash removes dirt and makeup while restoring moisture to your skin.
Whether you're experimenting with contouring or trying to master no-makeup makeup, starting with a great canvas is crucial. But a skincare routine with a dozen steps and a bathroom full of products isn't for everyone. Maybe that's why micellar water has made a big comeback in the beauty world. Micellar water—tiny cleansing oil molecules suspended in plain old H2O—can work as a makeup remover, cleanser, toner, and moisturizer all in one.
Unlike other cleansing products, micellar water leaves the skin’s natural oil barrier intact, unlike face washes and wipes with salicylic acid that strip those oils away, says Melissa Piliang, MD, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “When you put the micellar water on your skin, the little droplets of oil collect the excess oil and dirt on the skin and move it,” Dr. Piliang says.
To use micellar water, simply apply the liquid to a cotton pad and lightly swipe it across your face wherever you’ve applied makeup. “The friction of the cotton swab lifts the oil off,” says Dr. Piliang. Then, depending on your skin type, you can either leave the remaining oil from the micellar water on your face, or rinse it off and apply a gentle moisturizer for an ultra clean complexion.
Here, three micellar waters worth a try if you’re looking to simplify your skincare routine:
1
Lierac Paris Micellar Cleansing Water
“When you break down the protective barrier of the skin, it’s more likely that your skin will break out or you’ll get a skin infection,” says Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. To keep skin clear and hydrated, choose micellar water with an extra hydrating factor. This brand, Dr. Jaliman’s personal favorite, contains honey and botanical extracts to do just that.
2
Avène Micellar Lotion
Micellar Water is gentle enough to be used twice daily. In fact, the product was created in the 1990s in response to the harsh public water in Paris that prevented women from having an adequate face wash. That’s why so many micellar water products, including this one from Avène, are French-made.
3
Garnier SKINACTIVE Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser
If you want to try micellar water without dropping a lot of cash, this Garnier product is a great choice. Like its pricier counter parts, it's fragrance-, oil-, and alcohol-free.