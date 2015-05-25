The Best Eye Cream in Your 20s, 30s, 40s

These perker-uppers will make you look fresher and well rested (even after a Netflix all-nighter).
Not sure which eye cream is the right pick for you?Â These perker-uppers will make you look fresher and well rested (even after a Netflix all-nighter) no matter your age.
In your 20s:Â Ditch dark circles
That girlsâ night out was so worth itâ¦undereye shadows aside. âSkin gets thinner and more transparent as we age, especially around the eyes, so blood vessels become more apparent,â says Francesca Fusco, MD, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Reduce darkness with brighteners like niacinamide or vitamin C; find the former in First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy Overnight Balm ($38, sephora.com). Tap on cream to help boost circulation.
Photo: Lisa Shin
In your 30s:Â Lessen the lines
Smiling, laughingâcrowâs-feet are a sign of a life well lived, irksome as they may be. âBecause thereâs not much collagen around eyes to begin with, itâs often the first place to wrinkle,â says Mona Gohara, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University. Luckily, skin here responds to treatment the fastest. Go for tightening caffeine and plumping peptides; try Â Lumene Complete Rewind Recovery Eye Cream ($19, amazon.com).
Photo: Lisa Shin
In your 40s & beyond:Â Fend off sag
Itâs normal for lids to head a bit south now, but âthe more hydrated your skin, the firmer it will look,â says Ellen Marmur, MD, associate professor of dermatology and genetics at Mount Sinai. Choose a cream with water-retaining hyaluronic acid, like Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye ($18, amazon.com). Apply a tiny drop of a retinol cream above brows at night. âTightening skin around the eyebrows will lift lids,â Dr. Marmur says.
Photo: Lisa Shin