Meet the Transgender Teen Who’s One of the New Faces of Clean & Clear

Jazz Jennings has accomplished a lot in her 14 years. Now she's adding skin care spokesperson to the list.
At age 14, transgender activist Jazz Jennings is already an incredible role model for kidsâand adultsâeverywhere. So far, sheâs co-authored a semi-autobiographical childrenâs book, been named one of Timeâs Most Influential Teens of 2014, and landed her own show on TLC that will air this summer.
Most recently, though, she was named one of the newest faces of Clean & Clear, the skincare brand owned by personal care behemoth Johnson & Johnson. As part of Clean & Clearâs #SeeTheRealMe campaign, Jennings shares her personal journey in a new ad, landing J&J on a growing list of companies sending a message of support for transgender people in the process.
"I've always known exactly who I am," she says in the video. "I was a girl trapped in a boy's body. Growing up has been quite a struggle being transgenderâespecially in middle school...sometimes, I've even been called an 'it.'"
RELATED: Puberty Suppression Benefits Gender-Questioning Teens: Study
But according to Jennings, she isn't letting that stop her. âThe real me is happy, and proud to be who I am,â she says. âAnd, Iâm just having fun being one of the girls.â
Jennings told The Huffington Post that sheâs thrilled to be part of the campaign. âIt's really amazing, as it helps many teen girls who are struggling,â she said. âIt helps them to find themselves and be true to who they are.â
Jennings was assigned male at birth but began living as a girl at age 5. Ever since being featured in a 2007 interview with Barbara Walters, she's focused on fighting for transgender visibility.
While she is in every sense of the word, a special teenager the message behind Jennings' latest move is universal: being yourself is always beautiful.
RELATED: 5 Things You Should Never Say to a Transgender Person