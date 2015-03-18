Meet the Transgender Teen Who’s One of the New Faces of Clean & Clear

At age 14, transgender activist Jazz Jennings is already an incredible role model for kidsâand adultsâeverywhere. So far, sheâs co-authored a semi-autobiographical childrenâs book, been named one of Timeâs Most Influential Teens of 2014, and landed her own show on TLC that will air this summer.

Most recently, though, she was named one of the newest faces of Clean & Clear, the skincare brand owned by personal care behemoth Johnson & Johnson. As part of Clean & Clearâs #SeeTheRealMe campaign, Jennings shares her personal journey in a new ad, landing J&J on a growing list of companies sending a message of support for transgender people in the process.

"I've always known exactly who I am," she says in the video. "I was a girl trapped in a boy's body. Growing up has been quite a struggle being transgenderâespecially in middle school...sometimes, I've even been called an 'it.'"

But according to Jennings, she isn't letting that stop her. âThe real me is happy, and proud to be who I am,â she says. âAnd, Iâm just having fun being one of the girls.â

Jennings told The Huffington Post that sheâs thrilled to be part of the campaign. âIt's really amazing, as it helps many teen girls who are struggling,â she said. âIt helps them to find themselves and be true to who they are.â

Jennings was assigned male at birth but began living as a girl at age 5. Ever since being featured in a 2007 interview with Barbara Walters, she's focused on fighting for transgender visibility.

While she is in every sense of the word, a special teenager the message behind Jennings' latest move is universal: being yourself is always beautiful.

