Meet the 80-Year-Old 'Glam-ma' Whose Contour Is on Point

Makeup artist Tea Flego is one lucky lady. Not only does she have mad beauty skills, she also has possibly the coolest grandma we’ve ever laid eyes on. Grandma Livia, as she is known since sweeping the Internet recently, lets Flego use said skills on her to create some stunning makeup looks, like a flawless contour and document the whole thing on social media.

Flego has been sharing Grandma Livia’s before and afters on Instagram and beauty girls around the globe are freaking out. Forget wanting her makeup looks at age 80, we want them now!

Seriously, this is one contouring tutorial that we could watch over and over again.

Judging by her Insta captions, Flego appears to favor products by Anastasia Beverly Hills and Huda Beauty (both with good reason – they’re the bomb) and has no shortage of false lashes to accentuate Grandma Livia’s pretty eyes.

What a fun bonding activity between grandmother and granddaughter. And we’re positive that she’s the most glam woman in her nursing home, if not every nursing home on the planet.