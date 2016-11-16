The 5 Best Matte Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips

These hydrating matte lipstick formulas go on beautifully and won't dry out your pout, even in the cold winter months.
As someone who had a love affair with Lancôme Juicy Tubes back in the 00s, glossy lips will always hold a special place in my heart. But matte lipsticks are all the rage these days—you've probably spotted them on celebs like Kylie Jenner, who frequently shows off her matte-fied pout on Snapchat. But the look isn't always easy to master, and not all matte lipsticks are created equal. Some formulas can make lips look chalky, dried-out, or accentuate peeling, chapped lips—not a good look. So we asked makeup artists to share their all-time favorite matte lipsticks that hydrate while simultaneously imparting a beautiful matte finish on your lips.
Experts agree that in order to make sure lipstick glides on smoothly, exfoliation is key. "I use coconut oil and brown sugar to get rid of any dead skin that might give your lip application some hiccups," says celebrity makeup artist Jami Svay.
1
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil
"I love the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencils. It’s an OG matte lip that’s really stood the test of time. It’s the easiest to use and wears really well. They make some of the best reds in that formula—‘Dragon Girl’ and ‘Cruella’ suit almost all skin tones."
—Katie Jane Hughes, Brooklyn-based makeup artist and manicurist who's worked with Emmy Rossum, Kerry Washington, and more
2
Vasanti Cosmetics Matte Crush Lipstick Pencils
“I’ve tested tons of liquid lipsticks and matte lip products and Vasanti Cosmetics Matte Crush Lipstick Pencils are literally the best. The creamy formula glides right onto the lips for a silky, hydrating finish that doesn’t dry lips out like many other matte products. They’re also water-resistant and stay on all day.”
—Neil Scibelli, celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert
3
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipsticks
"Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipsticks are the perfect matte. It comes in a beautiful array of shades, from peachy nude to vamp red. The texture is creamy, the finish is matte with a surprisingly moisturizing feeling.”
—Joey Maalouf, celebrity makeup artist and co-founder of ISH Beauty
4
NARS Pure Matte Lipstick
"NARS Pure Matte Lipstick in 'Bangkok' is my favorite color and one of the most universal pinks ever. It's a super rich formula. Instead of just coating your lips, it soothes, adds creamy texture, and isn't chalky like some matte options. Thanks to its hydrating and soft feel, your lips always look polished, even after re-applying."
—Jami Svay, celebrity makeup artist
5
Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer
"The best hydrating mattes out there now are the Clinique Pop Matte Lip Colour + Primer lipsticks. They have built-in primer to help them go on smoothly and enough pigment to look great on all skin tones."
—Andrew Sotomayor, makeup artist