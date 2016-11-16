The 5 Best Matte Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips

As someone who had a love affair with Lancôme Juicy Tubes back in the 00s, glossy lips will always hold a special place in my heart. But matte lipsticks are all the rage these days—you've probably spotted them on celebs like Kylie Jenner, who frequently shows off her matte-fied pout on Snapchat. But the look isn't always easy to master, and not all matte lipsticks are created equal. Some formulas can make lips look chalky, dried-out, or accentuate peeling, chapped lips—not a good look. So we asked makeup artists to share their all-time favorite matte lipsticks that hydrate while simultaneously imparting a beautiful matte finish on your lips.

Experts agree that in order to make sure lipstick glides on smoothly, exfoliation is key. "I use coconut oil and brown sugar to get rid of any dead skin that might give your lip application some hiccups," says celebrity makeup artist Jami Svay.