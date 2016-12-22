7 Matcha Beauty Products You Need Now

The centuries-old superfood doesn’t just make for a yummy, photogenic drink or refreshing ice pops. It also has beauty benefits when applied topically. "Matcha is packed with antioxidants called polyphenols, which aid in anti-aging," says Doris Day, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. As an added bonus, matcha also helps soothe irritation or inflammation—making it your complexion's new BFF.

And the good news is that this antioxidant-packed ingredient has been showing up in many skincare products lately, from face masks to facial essence to cleansing wipes. Here, our favorite matcha-infused beauty products to stock up on now.