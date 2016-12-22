7 Matcha Beauty Products You Need Now

These matcha-infused skincare products pack a serious anti-aging punch.
The centuries-old superfood doesn’t just make for a yummy, photogenic drink or refreshing ice pops. It also has beauty benefits when applied topically. "Matcha is packed with antioxidants called polyphenols, which aid in anti-aging," says Doris Day, MD, a dermatologist in New York City. As an added bonus, matcha also helps soothe irritation or inflammation—making it your complexion's new BFF.
And the good news is that this antioxidant-packed ingredient has been showing up in many skincare products lately, from face masks to facial essence to cleansing wipes. Here, our favorite matcha-infused beauty products to stock up on now.
1
H2O+ Aquadefense Shielding Matcha Facial Essence
A few spritzes before or after makeup will refresh skin and defend against environmental pollutants. Plus, the vitamin E softens and moisturizes.
2
Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madness Revitalizing Powder Face Mask
Add water to a scoop of this earthy green powder, then apply the mixture to your face. You’ll notice a smoother texture and skin that’s less red.
3
First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Caffeine Matcha Wake Up Wipes
These matcha-infused wipes deliver a one-two punch: a gentle cleanse to whisk away dirt and makeup and caffeine to perk up a tired complexion.
4
Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madness Revitalizing Cleansing Body Mask
Another product from the Origins RitualiTea Matcha Madness collection, this body mask will leave skin soft and smooth thanks to matcha and green tea.
5
Thymes Jade Matcha Body Wash
Take your shower experience to the next level with this jade matcha body wash, which also evokes scents like bergamot and spicy cardamom.
6
Plant Matcha Tea and Chamomile Face Mask
With matcha green tea, white clay, and calming chamomile, this mask can seriously soothe irritated skin. As with the Origins mask, you mix in a few drops of water to turn the powder into a creamy paste.
7
DIY Matcha Green Tea Lip Balm Making Kit
Each kit comes with everything you need to make 12 organic lip balms, including grapeseed oil, beeswax, shea butter, organic matcha powder, and empty plastic tubes—plus adorable packaging to boot!