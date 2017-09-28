I Discovered the Perfect Lipsticks to Match My Favorite Fall Lattes (and Have the Pics to Prove It!)

Leaves changing, temperatures dropping, Pumpkin Spice Lattes everywhere... yep, fall is officially on the way. This trendy drink is as popular as ever (we've even got a PSL workout to burn off the calories), and given all the hype surrounding it, it's basically become a stylish accessory of its own.

But Pumpkin Spice Lattes aren't the only festive cold-weather drink—from Peppermint Mocha to Salted Caramel, there are many other specialty lattes to keep you warm until spring. To complement our favorite coffee drinks, I went on a mission to find the best lip products that match them. After all, Lucy Hale famously matches her lipstick to her shoes, so why not pair lipstick with lattes?

Each of these shades is as wearable as the accompanying drink is delicious, so you can look chic while you sip. From matte lipstick to shiny glosses, these cute combinations will have you snapping color-coordinated selfies all season long.