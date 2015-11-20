The One Makeup Mistake That's Aging You Beyond Your Years

You no longer rock the same hairstyle you did in high school, right? Similarly, yourÂ makeup should evolve as you age, too.

But changing up your beautyÂ routine doesn't mean simply layering on more products:Â In fact, celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder recently told Health that the biggest makeup mistake women make is piling on product, especially powder.

Although many women believe that more powder disguises wrinkles and fine lines better, it often makes them more pronounced because these formulasÂ can leave skin looking dry. Powder also tends to settle into fine lines and creases, which makes draws attention to them.



If you're starting to see wrinkles and fine lines, Blunder says the best way to conceal them is to "avoid using too much of any powder, especially under the eyes." Instead, try switching to a creamy foundation.

One we love: LancÃ´me Miracle Cushion Compact FoundationÂ ($47; sephora.com). It leaves skin super-hydrated with a luminous finish.

And if you were using powder formulas to combat oilyÂ skin, try usingÂ oil blotters like Clean and Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets ($5; drugstore.com) on your T-zone instead. They canÂ help minimize shine throughout the day, but won't leave skinÂ looking dryÂ the way a powder can.

RELATED:

14 Ways to Age in Reverse

8 Steps to Younger-Looking Skin

How to Fix Crow's Feet, Dark Circles and More