4 Golden Products That Give You All-Over Glow

From shimmering hairspray to glimmering gloss, the latest crop of gilded goodies will brighten up your complexion and lend extra luster to your locks. Use these four picks to shine on through the gray days of winter.

Glowing skin

Mineral Fusion Illuminating Primer ($29, target.com).Â This luminous formula is infused with light-reflecting gold flecks for instant sheen and vitamin C for a long-term brightening boost.

RELATED: 17 Best Makeup Products

Shiny strands

Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Spray ($8, loxabeauty.com).Â Spray at armâs length to set your style with a soft shimmer; spritz closer to strands for bold color. Try a single streak for a subtle peekaboo effect, or lightly coat ends for a fun ombrÃ© look.

RELATED: Get Glam Makeup in 10 Minutes

Luscious lips

Elizabeth Arden Lip Gloss in Glamorous Gold ($18, elizabetharden.com).Â Worn alone, this gloss gives lips an age-appropriate glimmerâor you can layer it over your lipstick to amp up shine for more glam.

Beaming cheeks

Laura Geller Baked Gelato Illuminator ($28, amazon.com).Â Sweep this highlighter over cheekbones and other high points of your face (temples, nose and Cupidâs bow) for a lit-from-within look that never goes out of season.

RELATED: 5 Must-Have Makeup Products