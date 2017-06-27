The Best Makeup and Tools at Sephora, According to Dermatologists

Get your beauty on the healthy way with these dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare picks.
Sticking to a good-for-you skin regimen is a lot of work, but what if you haven't even figured out which products to use in the first place? With the number of makeup and skincare brands on store shelves, pinpointing the foundations, moisturizers, creams, and beauty tools that will leave your skin looking flawless is anything but simple.
But a trip to Sephora (or any beauty retailer) should be fun, not frustrating. To cut through the chaos, we’ve asked dermatologists for the makeup and skincare products they won't leave Sephora without, from a tinted moisturizer to blending sponges. And because derms are all about glowy, youthful skin, you can bet these products are chock full of anti-aging, complexion-boosting benefits.
1
Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Night Infusion Cream
Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist says this cream has anti-aging and hydrating properties, thanks to the active ingredients resveratrol and hyaluronic acid, respectively.
2
Nars Illuminator
Brooke Jackson, MD, a Durham, North Carolina-based derm, counts on this liquid skin finish for a sun-kissed complexion. “I mix it with my moisturizer sunscreen daily which gives my skin a nice glow,” she says. Choose from three shades (one pearlescent and two peachy tones) for the option that best suits your skin tone.
3
Clarisonic Mia Fit Facial Cleansing Brush System
“This brush works with skin's natural elasticity to loosen dirt and oil,” says Dr. Jaliman. She says using this brush will help prime skin to better absorb topical treatments, like a vitamin C serum or anti-aging eye cream. Dendy Engelman, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist, also loves this brush for combating breakouts and keeping bacteria at bay. “I recommend starting with a few times a week with a mild cleanser,” Dr. Engelman says.
4
Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer
Jeanine Downie, MD, a New Jersey-based dermatologist, layers this lash-extending product over Latisse lash growth treatment. “This product makes my Latisse-enhanced lashes look even better,” she says.
5
Sephora Collection Express Cleansing Wipes
Francesca Fusco, MD, a New York City-based derm, keeps these wipes in her office, home, car, and travel make-up kit. “They are gentle, easy, affordable, and cleanse with no sticky residue,” she says.
6
Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Dr. Jaliman includes this tinted moisturizer in her daily routine because of its optimal SPF level. The lightweight formula is perfect for the days you want to rock a natural, fresh-faced look.
7
Cover FX Custom Cover Drops
“I love the Cover FX brand because they are free of parabens, mineral oil, and talc, and are safe for even the most sensitive skin,” says Dr. Engelman. She uses the drops to conceal undereye circles and switch up her foundation coverage depending on what she wants that day. The more drops you add to a tinted moisturizer or foundation, the more coverage is provided.
8
Sephora Collection Total Coverage Sponge
Dr. Downie swears by blending sponges to apply her undereye concealer seamlessly. “They are small, travel easily, and appear to not cause any allergic reactions when used to apply makeup on the skin,” she says. Just be sure to clean your sponges often to prevent bacteria build up.
9
Sephora Collection Instant Moisturizer + Cream
Got dry skin? Dr. Fusco recommends this intense moisture cream because it’s supplemented with hyaluronic acid to promote your skin’s natural moisture. Use it as a base layer before applying the rest of your skincare and makeup products.
10
First Aid Beauty Cleansing Body Polish with Active Charcoal
Dr. Engelman loves this clay-based scrub for its moisturizing powers. “The gentle treatment buffs away dry skin and dramatically refines skin texture, including bumpy patches caused by keratosis pilaris,” she says. She recommends applying the polish before shaving to prevent those pesky skin bumps and dry spots from forming.
11
Cover FX Clear Cover Invisible Sunscreen
If you hate the sticky feeling of face sunscreen, this product is for you. Dr. Engelman says it feels more like a primer and goes on clear (so long, weird white residue!). “It’s great for all skin tones and types and even great for men,” she says.
12
Sephora Collection Green Tea Sleeping Mask
Calm your skin with this antioxidant-infused cooling gel mask. Dr. Fusco says she uses it once a week to soothe her skin.