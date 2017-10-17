The Best Makeup Tricks (and Products!) for Covering Acne Scars

Having acne blows. More frustrating are the scars that bumps and blemishes can leave behind. Even after a pimple is long gone (finally!), it can leave an annoying mark that continues to mess with your skin. The good news is that acne scars can fade over time. But until then, makeup is your best bet for covering up an uneven skin tone or dialing down the appearance of lingering acne scars.

In this video, we’re sharing tips for the best ways to disguise unwanted skin woes. Because you deserve to feel gorgeous in your skin every single day. Watch the clip above to learn how you can erase acne scars and skin spots in a snap using some of our favorite tried and true products.

WATCH THE VIDEO: The Best Way to Apply Liquid Foundation, According to a Makeup Artist

Prime: First apply a blurring primer to minimize pore sizes. We love to use IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Primer, which leaves skin looking flawless before products are even applied.

Conceal: To even out the skin tone, use a color correcting concealer over the entire face. One of our affordable favorites is Maybelline’s Master Camo Color Correcting Pen. The product ensures the entire face appears smooth.

Correct: To cover up redness and acne scars, apply a correcting cream on top of your prime. We like IT Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Redness Neutralizing Correcting Cream.

RELATED: How to Find the Perfect Foundation for You

Use foundation: Once spots and scars are camouflaged, add foundation, like IT Cosmetics’ Confidence in a Compact, for an all-over base.

Spot treat: If you notice any remaining redness, try spot treating problem areas with a heavy duty concealer. One we love: Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer.

Set: Finally, set makeup to last all day with a finishing product like Wet N Wild’s Photo Focus Pressed Powder.