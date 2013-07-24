Want a Makeover? Come to Beauty Editors Day!



Beauty Editor, Ilana Blitzer

What's better than a makeover? A makeover that's for a good cause, benefiting Look Good Feel Better, a nonprofit that helps women with cancer. And if that's not enough, you get a makeover from a beauty editor from one of 31 premier magazines, including Health!

Just sign up for Beauty Editors Day (space is limited!), which takes place in New York City on August 1 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Health’s Beauty Editor Ilana Blitzer will be at the Clarisonic counter from 12-7 pm ready to do a personal makeover for YOU. (And can we say, no one knows her way around the beauty closet like Ilana!)

"I love talking real beauty and sharing skincare advice with the amazing women I get to meet on Beauty Editors Day," Blitzer says. "Plus, I'm excited to be helping such a beautiful cause."

Each 20-minute makeover appointment includes personalized beauty advice, exclusive makeup tips, and a fabulous gift bag furnished by Clarisonic, featuring a full size Clarisonic Refreshing Cleanser.

"Skincare is super important to me, so when I heard we were teaming up with Clarisonic for this fabulous event, I was ecstatic!," she says. "I swear by their cleansing brushes—they're the key to gorgeous skin."

Consultations are $30, and spaces are going fast so sign up now at Lookgoodfeelbetter.org/register. Get gorgeous for a good cause!

